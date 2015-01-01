SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Erickson JH, Pearson J. Educ. Urban Soc. 2022; 54(4): 389-422.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00131245211027510

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Students of color are more apt to face exclusionary discipline in school, such as suspension or expulsion, than their white counterparts, and once suspended students may be more likely to drop out of school altogether. Utilizing the Education Longitudinal Study (ELS), we assess the separate and combined effects of various student level influences while controlling for contextual influences on the odds of suspension and dropping out.

RESULTS suggest students of color face a more punitive schooling experience and are more likely to experience scholastic exclusion even after controlling for a host of covaraites. Thus, findings indicate implicit perceptions of students of color, irrespective of their attitudes and behaviors, guide disciplinary practices which have real effects for students' subsequent academic experience.


Language: en

Keywords

educational policy; school reform; social justice; students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print