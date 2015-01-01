Abstract

Students' challenging behavior is impacting negatively on teachers' wellbeing worldwide. Currently, teaching for some teachers in South African primary schools has become exhausting and daunting to say the least. Teachers feel that they have had enough degradation and are not receiving the respect they, as professionals, deserve. Students' relentless rampages and their refusal to listen to teachers are pushing teachers to the near brink of mental breakdown. This article, which embraces a qualitative research design and draws on an interpretative approach, derives from a larger case study conducted at three primary schools in Phoenix. To determine "how does students' challenging behavior impact on teachers," semi-structured interviews were conducted with five teachers from each sample school (N = 15). Thematic analysis was used to classify data for this study. The systems theory applied portrays how behavior transferred from the home and environmental system, into the school system was impacting on teachers.



RESULTS indicate that teachers are unhappy and are awaiting their exit from the teaching profession. Furthermore, lack of collaboration between systems deters any amalgamated progress. Future research should concentrate on embracing constructive systems to reduce teachers' mental and physical stresses in South African primary schools.

