Abstract

Child and adolescent psychiatrists are uniquely positioned to discuss substance use with high risk patients; however, there has been little research about these conversations and their characteristics. To identify communication strategies for navigating conversations about substance use with adolescent patients, we conducted 21 in-depth interviews with practicing child and adolescent psychiatrists.



FINDINGS from this study identify four strategies that child and adolescent psychiatrists reported as being successful: expressing empathy, avoiding resistance, honoring autonomy, and managing family involvement. In addition to describing these strategies, we briefly describe a theoretical framework that might help to explain the perceived success of these strategies, and we offer recommendations for how to apply our findings to improve psychiatric practice.

