Abstract

This paper shows the history and economics behind the gun law in the United states and it compares the gun laws in the United States, Switzerland, Germany and Japan regarding the process to buy a gun, storage requirements and carrying rules. It also compares the numbers of firearm is civilian possession in selected developed countries as well as the firearm related death rate, the homicide rate and suicide rate, all related to firearms. No causation can be proven but there seems to be a positive correlation between the number of guns owned by citizens in a country and the number of gun related deaths as well as a positive correlation between the rules on gun storage and use and the number of gun related deaths.

