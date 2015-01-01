Abstract

OBJECTIVE Do veterans of the U.S. armed forces, a population with unique knowledge of and experience with guns, have distinctive views of gun control policies? While veterans are commonly assumed to be conservatives and Republicans, an emerging body of work has begun to explore the complexities of their policy opinions, partisanship, and voting behaviors. Such work provides needed nuance about this symbolically and politically important group.



METHODS Using the Guns in American Life Survey (2018, n = 3103), we test whether veterans (with combat and noncombat experiences), family members of veterans, and nonveterans have different perspectives, even after taking into account factors such as gun ownership and partisanship.



RESULTS The findings indicate that veterans (and particularly combat veterans) are more supportive than nonveterans of expanding civilians' gun carrying rights. On the other hand, veterans with and without combat experience are more likely to favor banning AR15 and military-style rifles and high-capacity ammunition clips. Veterans are also more likely to favor a 14-day waiting period for all gun purchases, but they do not have unique positions on mental health screening for gun purchases.



CONCLUSION Taken together, these findings appear to reflect a veteran population that is positively disposed toward guns in general but also understands the destructive power of military-style weapons.

