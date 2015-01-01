|
Vargas LG, Guiora AN, Minutolo MC. International journal of the analytic hierarchy process 2021; 13(2): e909.
(Copyright © 2021)
Balancing public good with individual rights is a difficult task; gun policies attempt to do just this. To ensure public safety, local, state, and federal agencies piece together policies that each entity believes will meet the needs of public welfare. When legislating new gun policies, the impact the policies have on gun owners are perceived as a zero-sum game; some groups are perceived to gain while others think they are losing, but the reality is much more nuanced.
Analytic Hierarchy Process; Benefits Opportunities Costs and Risks; Gun laws