Abstract

Campus carry, which permits concealed firearms on college campuses, is an intense topic of discussion. While research has found that a majority of students and faculty oppose such a law, much of this previous research was conducted at traditional universities, with a sizable percentage of students under the minimum age for a conceal carry permit. It is unclear how such a law is viewed at campuses with nontraditional student populations, especially concerning age, where there may be higher percentages of potential permitted carriers. Student, staff, and faculty opinions collected at a university with a majority nontraditional student population in Texas demonstrate a more complex picture of the potential impact of campus carry and how personal characteristics affect campus carry opinions.



RESULTS show more diverse campus carry opinions than in other published samples, as well as differing opinion patterns between students, staff, and faculty. When coupled with effects related to personal characteristics, results suggest a more complex interpretation of campus carry acceptance.

