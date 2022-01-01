|
Tip lines are a promising strategy for promoting school safety by creating a structured system where students, staff, parents, and community members can anonymously report safety concerns. To date, little is known about the characteristics of tips, how tips are reported, and what implications for practice can be developed from studying tip line data. We analyzed 228 tips collected over the course of 43 months by the SafeOregon tip line in which one or more persons were reported for signaling intentions or desires to commit an act of mass violence at a school (i.e., "leakage"). Tips were coded and analyzed to generate critical knowledge about the leakage, the person(s) being reported, how the tip was reported, and how the school responded. Given the urgency of timely reporting, we also investigated the odds of same day reporting by several tip and school characteristics.
