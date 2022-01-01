Abstract

Students' utilization of protective behaviors in the event of gun violence may be dependent on the attitudes, actions, and beliefs they espouse regarding campus security measures in keeping with Protection Motivation Theory. In this study, 698 higher education students from 48 states completed an online survey related to: (a) attitude toward guns on campus, (b) experiences related to violence and drills, (c) beliefs of reasons for school shootings, and (d) strategies to improve campus security.



RESULTS indicated that most students had favorable attitudes toward guns on campus in the hands of police officers but not necessarily in the hands of others. Prior experiences with violence influenced feelings of safety and security on campus and attitudes toward active shooter drills. The top three risk factors for a school shooter were noted as a person who might have been bullied, or is depressed or stressed. An anonymous tip line or online reporting mechanism was noted to be the number one deterrent for potential school shootings. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en