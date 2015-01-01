SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bellair PE, McNulty TL, Roscigno VJ, Lei MKK. Justice Q. 2021; 38(3): 454-478.

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07418825.2019.1584326

The role of socioeconomic status (SES) in the etiology of childhood externalizing behavior remains unclear, especially within developmental models. Many scholars argue that material hardship (i.e. inability to meet basic needs such as food and shelter) is a better indicator of economic pressure than economic hardship (i.e. income), yet material hardship is seldom considered. We draw on a longitudinal sample of young males in the Fragile Families and Child Well-Being Study (n = 1,135) and contrast the influence of persistent material hardship with that of economic hardship.

RESULTS indicate that the experience of heightened material hardship, irrespective of economic hardship, matters. High-material hardship triples the odds of externalizing behavior by age 9 compared to those in a low-material hardship group. Effects are partially mediated by parental supervision, child diligence, and children's bonds to school.

FINDINGS warrant further investigation of material hardship and its impact on children's externalizing behavior.


Language: en

externalizing behavior; life course; Material hardship; socioeconomic status

