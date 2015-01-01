|
Citation
|
Bellair PE, McNulty TL, Roscigno VJ, Lei MKK. Justice Q. 2021; 38(3): 454-478.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The role of socioeconomic status (SES) in the etiology of childhood externalizing behavior remains unclear, especially within developmental models. Many scholars argue that material hardship (i.e. inability to meet basic needs such as food and shelter) is a better indicator of economic pressure than economic hardship (i.e. income), yet material hardship is seldom considered. We draw on a longitudinal sample of young males in the Fragile Families and Child Well-Being Study (n = 1,135) and contrast the influence of persistent material hardship with that of economic hardship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
externalizing behavior; life course; Material hardship; socioeconomic status