Hewitt AN, Andresen MA, Beauregard E, Brantingham PL. Justice Q. 2022; 39(1): 113-133.
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Despite environmental criminologists emphasizing the role that both space and time play in the occurrence of crime, there is still only a small literature on the temporal rhythms of criminal behavior, especially those of sexual violence. Drawing from routine activities theory, this research uses circular statistics to investigate the temporal patterns of 2,260 sexual offenses from a Canadian police database at the seasonal-, monthly-, daily-, and hourly-levels, as well as their consistency over time.
Language: en
circular statistics; intra-week; routine activities theory; seasonality; Sexual offenses