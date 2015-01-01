|
Citation
|
Madero-Hernandez A, Lee YJ, Wilcox P, Fisher BS. Justice Q. 2022; 39(2): 327-353.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the effect that individuals' perceptions of police have on their adoption of crime prevention measures. Unlike past research that conceptualized police perceptions as inversely associated with crime prevention, we introduce a framework that distinguishes between the traditional policing and community policing/procedural justice models. We analyze multilevel data from Canada's General Social Survey for 13 crime prevention measures (e.g. locking doors, installing burglar alarms), and estimate Item Response Theory models to account for differing levels of difficulty in the implementation of these measures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada’s General Social Survey; community policing; Crime prevention; Item Response Theory; police perceptions; procedural justice