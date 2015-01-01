Abstract

About 1/4 fatal labor accidents in Japan have been due to falling. Therefore, it is extremely important to reduce fatal accidents caused by falling to success the number of labor fatal accidents to be decrease. At first, this paper arranged the statistics data to realize the relationship between the vicissitude of the policy on falling accident prevention and generation status of fatal falling accidents. In this review, the date on the U.S.A were also compared with the Japanese. Secondly, this paper introduces the fundamental safety method by using personal protective equipment such as harness in the EU region. Considering above facts, present and future subjects on this topics were investigated based on theoretical and experimental study.

