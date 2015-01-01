SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eyre A. J. Psychosoc. Stud. 2022; 15(1): 16-35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, University of the West of England, Publisher Policy Press)

DOI

10.1332/147867321X16490836655053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article discusses a support group programme initiated in response to the Manchester Arena attack in 2017 as an example of a psychosocial approach to post-disaster support. Its purpose is to highlight how a bespoke psychosocial peer-based initiative can complement and enhance mental health responses following collective trauma events. It gives an overview of psychosocial approaches to disaster aftercare and presents survey-based and other feedback gathered throughout the life of the programme. The results suggest that facilitated peer support has enabled bereaved people, survivors and responders to share and make sense of their experiences, benefit from mutual support and enhance their coping and resilience. A multidimensional psychosocial approach to peer support has culminated in the development of a self-sustaining peer support network. The case study builds on the evidence base supporting the value of psychosocial approaches as an important complement to clinically focused mental health interventions following a collective trauma event.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print