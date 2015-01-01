|
Citation
Quaglietta E, Spartalis P, Wang M, Goverde RMP, van Koningsbruggen P. J. Rail. Transp. Plan. Manag. 2022; 22: e100313.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
To address the ever-growing rail transport demand, the concept of Virtual Coupling train operations is gradually gaining ground within the railway industry. Thanks to a Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication, trains could be separated by less than an absolute braking distance and even form connected platoons to increase capacity at bottlenecks. However, a major concern about this concept regards the risk of safety violations in case of operational hazards pertaining to delays in train communication and control or emergency train stops. In this paper, the notion of dynamic safety margin is introduced for Virtual Coupling to dynamically adjust train separations so to always keep required safety distances also when hazardous operational events occur. The dynamic safety margin is embedded in a multi-state train-following model to analyse Virtual Coupling operations in presence of operational risk factors. A three-step methodology is applied in a real case study to fine-tune and verify the model, perform a sensitivity analysis, and identify capacity gains in several test scenarios including nominal and degraded traffic conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
Capacity; Dynamic safety margin; Risk factors; Train following-model; Virtual coupling