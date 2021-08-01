Abstract

Many rural Australians are at risk of social exclusion and lower wellbeing due to poor accessibility options. This paper notes how rural transport disadvantage can increase a person's risk of social exclusion and points to the high costs associated therewith. It argues for a coordinated and shared response to local rural transport, using the example of wider use being made of dedicated school bus services to improve rural mobility choices and associated social inclusion. Barriers to opening up the school bus to a broader range of passengers are reviewed and expected benefits are identified, supporting wider use.

