SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Minkoff-Zern LA, Dudley MJ, Zoodsma A, Walia B, Welsh R. J. Rural Stud. 2022; 93: 43-54.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jrurstud.2022.05.006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drawing on US Department of Labor data and a qualitative case study of New York state horticultural growers, this article explores farmers' experiences with the H-2A agricultural guestworker visa program. We found that the program is particularly challenging for small to mid-scale (moderate-sized) farmers due to its high costs and deeply bureaucratic structure, as well as its politically dependent, and therefore insecure, nature. These moderate-sized farmers, while the primary users of the program, are less likely than larger scale farmers to have the time and profit margin to easily navigate the program. Yet, as interviews make clear, farmers who use the H-2A program still feel that it is the best of their limited options for accessing reliable and experienced farm labor.


Language: en

Keywords

Agrarian questions; Farm labor; Food policy; Guestworkers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print