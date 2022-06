Abstract

This article explores school counselors' experiences of the 2017 Sonoma Complex wildfires. Thirty-eight school counselors completed a 20-item survey exploring impact and responses to the devastating wildfires.



RESULTS detail school counselors' insights regarding post-fire responses and the impact of the fires on students, families, and school staff.



FINDINGS include the importance of open and collaborative communication, counseling support, and contextual interventions that address both instrumental and psychological needs. Implications for practice and future research are presented.



Citation



Buckley, M. & Robello, A. (2021). After the fires: School counselors respond. Journal of School Counseling, 19(1). http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v19n1.pdf

Language: en