SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Corothers LM, Kolbert JB, Wells DS, Berbary C, Chatlos S, Buzgon JU, Joseph M, Schmitt AJ, Lattanzio L, Lipinski J, Wadsworth J. J. Sch. Counseling 2021; 19: e16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Montana State University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A sample of sexual- and gender-minority students (n = 65; 51.6% female; 55.8% White; M age = 16.94 years) reported more peer victimization, lower academic achievement, and poorer perceptions of school safety as compared to their heterosexual allied peers. Sexual- and gender-minority students demonstrating higher levels of sexual activity and having trouble developing friendships reported increased victimization. Staff and peer supportiveness and anti-bullying enforcement significantly predicted less bullying. Anti-bullying programs containing sexual- and gender-minority-specific language were associated with less bullying of sexual- and gender-minority youth. Positive relationships existed between anti-bullying enforcement and support by school personnel and peers.

Citation

Crothers, L. M., Kolbert, J. B., Wells, D. S., Berbary, C., Chatlos, S., Buzgon, J., Joseph, M., Schmitt, A. J., Lattanzio, L., Lipinski, J., & Wadsworth, J. (2021). Perceptions of sexual and gender minorities and allied youth regarding bullying. Journal of School Counseling, 19(16). http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v19n16.pdf


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print