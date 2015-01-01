Abstract

A sample of sexual- and gender-minority students (n = 65; 51.6% female; 55.8% White; M age = 16.94 years) reported more peer victimization, lower academic achievement, and poorer perceptions of school safety as compared to their heterosexual allied peers. Sexual- and gender-minority students demonstrating higher levels of sexual activity and having trouble developing friendships reported increased victimization. Staff and peer supportiveness and anti-bullying enforcement significantly predicted less bullying. Anti-bullying programs containing sexual- and gender-minority-specific language were associated with less bullying of sexual- and gender-minority youth. Positive relationships existed between anti-bullying enforcement and support by school personnel and peers.



Citation



Crothers, L. M., Kolbert, J. B., Wells, D. S., Berbary, C., Chatlos, S., Buzgon, J., Joseph, M., Schmitt, A. J., Lattanzio, L., Lipinski, J., & Wadsworth, J. (2021). Perceptions of sexual and gender minorities and allied youth regarding bullying. Journal of School Counseling, 19(16). http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v19n16.pdf

Language: en