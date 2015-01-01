|
Corothers LM, Kolbert JB, Wells DS, Berbary C, Chatlos S, Buzgon JU, Joseph M, Schmitt AJ, Lattanzio L, Lipinski J, Wadsworth J. J. Sch. Counseling 2021; 19: e16.
(Copyright © 2021, Montana State University)
A sample of sexual- and gender-minority students (n = 65; 51.6% female; 55.8% White; M age = 16.94 years) reported more peer victimization, lower academic achievement, and poorer perceptions of school safety as compared to their heterosexual allied peers. Sexual- and gender-minority students demonstrating higher levels of sexual activity and having trouble developing friendships reported increased victimization. Staff and peer supportiveness and anti-bullying enforcement significantly predicted less bullying. Anti-bullying programs containing sexual- and gender-minority-specific language were associated with less bullying of sexual- and gender-minority youth. Positive relationships existed between anti-bullying enforcement and support by school personnel and peers.
