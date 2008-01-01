Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is defined as intentional self-inflicted damage to the surface of the body without suicidal intent. Research shows that approximately 15% of adolescents engage in NSSI behaviors, necessitating school counselors with the knowledge and skills to respond systemically and systematically. Five functions of NSSI have been identified, including: (a) affect regulation (anxiety, anger, frustration, depression); (b) change cognitions (distraction from problems, stopping suicidal thoughts); (c) self-punishment; (d) stop dissociation; and (e) interpersonal (secure care and attention, fit in with peers) (Peterson et al., 2008). As educational leaders and mental health professionals, school counselors are in a unique position to educate school personnel, accept referrals, provide responsive services, and provide referrals to address non-suicidal self-injury of students (American School Counselor Association, 2017). This article will describe how school counselors can respond to NSSI, briefly reviewing recent literature in training and education, NSSI protocols, and interventions used in school settings.



Citation



Barbour, L., Correa, N., & Sallee, E. (2021). Non-suicidal self injury (NSSI): What school counselors need to know to support their students. Journal of School Counseling, 19(32). http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v19n32.pdf

Language: en