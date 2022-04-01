Abstract

The editorial office has been notified of the following errors.

The scale of the right-hand axis and of "Total Injuries" and "Drone Injuries" in the symbol key of Figure 1 should be "per 10 million People" (not "per 100,000 People"), as should the denominator for the population-based injury rates reported in the first paragraph of the Results section. The injury counts and weighted national estimates, the statistical associations between injuries and patient characteristics, and the implications of the observed longitudinal increase in drone injuries relative to total hobbyist aircraft injuries are unaffected by this error. The authors apologize for any confusion this has caused.

