Abstract

E-cigarettes or vaping products became available in the market in 2004. Since then, their use has rapidly increased in all sections of society. They have been increasingly used as a "safer" alternative for combustible cigarettes and as an aid toward smoking cessation. Over time, the acceptability of e-cigarettes in public spaces increased. Lack of regulatory control also led to a rapid rise in the rate of e-cigarette/vaping product users. We report a case of a 35-year-old female who recently switched from conventional cigarettes to e-cigarette usage, and who presented to the emergency department after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. She was found to have bilateral extensive nodular ground-glass opacities on a CT angiogram of the chest. She needed non-invasive ventilation and was initially started on broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment for possible pneumonia. Due to a worsening clinical status, e-cigarette or vaping product associated lung injury (EVALI) diagnosis was considered, and she was started on parenteral steroid therapy, leading to rapid recovery in respiratory status. With a tapering course of steroid therapy and cessation of e-cigarette use, there was complete clinical and radiological recovery. This case highlights that EVALI can have varied clinical presentations, and the diagnosis should be considered in anyone who presents with an acute cardio-pulmonary decline and a concomitant history of e-cigarette use.

