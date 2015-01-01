|
Citation
|
Özümerzifon Y, Ross A, Brinza T, Gibney G, Garber CE. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e887827.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35722545
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: The aim of this study was to explore the feasibility and benefits of a 12-session dance/movement program for intimate partner violence survivors' mental health and PTSD symptoms during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The specific purposes were fourfold: (1) To determine the feasibility of delivering a virtual dance/movement workshop program; (2) to examine the effects of the program on symptoms of PTSD and psychological distress; (3) to determine whether heart rate variability improves; and (4) to describe the individual and shared experiences of a subgroup of participants of the program.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; PTSD; trauma; physical activity; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; stress; dance