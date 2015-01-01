Abstract

Pedestrians continue to face high risk of getting involved in fatal and serious injury crashes all over the world. In many high-income countries, pedestrian involvement in fatal crashes occur mostly in urban areas. However, in many low- and middle-income countries in Asia and Africa, pedestrian involvement in fatal crashes occur on intercity highways too. This research analyses fatal pedestrian crash characteristics, and identifies probable contributory factors to pedestrian involvement in fatal crashes using logistic regression for two-, four-, and six-lane National Highways. The fatal pedestrian crash density is found to be the highest at 1.37 crashes/km/year on six-lane divided NH-1. The binary logistic regression estimation results for pedestrian involvement in the fatal crash model revealed that the predictors: "number of lanes" and "time of crash" are found to be significant at 95% level. The model results for the variable "number of lanes" highlights the need to study pedestrian crossing behaviour on highways in detail. The design standards for pedestrian crossing facilities in urban areas may not be suitable for National Highways in particular multi-lane highways. In-depth research is required to understand the suitability of various traffic calming measures and other possible interventions which can ensure pedestrian safety on highways.

