Citation
Huang Y, Shi H, Liu X, Lu X, Zhang J. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604882.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35719732
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To assess the relationship between regional climatic factors and child drowning in China.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Risk Factors; Hot Temperature; Child Mortality; child drowning; China/epidemiology; *Drowning; climate; northern China; precipitation; southern China; temperature