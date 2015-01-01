Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the relationship between regional climatic factors and child drowning in China.



METHODS: Provincial age-specific drowning rate, climatic and income data were collected. We conducted a geographically weighted regression to evaluate the association between drowning and climatic factors. A generalized additive model was used to comprise a bivariate term with which to investigate the interaction of environmental risk factors and whether such interactions influence drowning mortality.



RESULTS: In southern China, an abundance of water systems and increased precipitation, as well as hotter and longer summers, lead to significantly higher drowning compared with that in northern China. Long summers and low economic performance in parts of Xinjiang were key factors for its high drowning mortality rate. Linear and nonlinear joint effects were observed between the risk factors of drowning.



CONCLUSION: Different regions should use adaptive measures to reduce drowning risks, for example, communication campaigns during the summer period or when the weather changes.

