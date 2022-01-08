Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the level and changing trend of significant injury-caused deaths in the Chinese population from 2010 to 2019 and provide evidence for related intervention.



METHODS: Data on notable injury-caused deaths in areas under National Disease Surveillance Programs were collected from 2010 to 2019. Crude and standardized mortality rates of four significant injuries were calculated to describe the status of injury-caused deaths. The trend of changes in standardized mortality rates was analyzed using the Joinpoint regression model.



RESULTS: The overall trend of standardized mortality rate on an injury during 2010-2019 was consistently decreasing (AAPC=-3.5%, P<0.001) while the general direction of accidental fall standardized mortality rate was increasing (AAPC=1.0%, P=0.104). The standardized mortality rate for significant injuries fluctuated with age, increasing for those aged 50-79 years (AAPC=3.9% for the 50- group, AAPC=5.6% for the 60- group, and AAPC=4.6% for the 70- group, all P<0.001). The standardized mortality rates for all major injuries were higher in males than those in females, with road traffic accidents and drowning declining faster in males than that in females (AAPC=-5.3% in the male road traffic accident group, AAPC=-3.8% in the female road traffic accident group, AAPC=-4.0% in the male drowning group, AAPC=-3.5% in the female drowning group, all P<0.001), and suicide and sequelae declining faster in females than that in males (AAPC=-6.4% in female, AAPC=-4.7% in male, all P<0.001). The standardized mortality rate for significant injuries was higher in rural than that in urban areas and decreased faster than that in urban areas. The central region had the highest standardized mortality rate for suicide and sequelae. The western part had the highest standardized mortality rates for road traffic accidents, accidental falls, and drowning, with the fastest decline in road traffic accidents and drowning (AAPC=-5.3% in the road traffic accident group and AAPC=-5.3% in the drowning group, both P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The mortality rate from significant injuries in the Chinese population showed a continuous downward trend from 2010 to 2019, with a rebound in the standardized mortality rate from accidental falls in recent years among the elderly, males, rural residents, and central and western regions being the focus of future prevention and control.

Language: zh