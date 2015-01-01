Abstract

Increasing attention is directed on identifying aspects of football participation for targeted policy change that reduces concussion risk. Prior work evaluated concussion risk during the pre- and regular-seasons, leaving the spring season largely unexplored. This nationally representative observational investigation of 19 Division I collegiate football programs evaluated concussion rates and head impact exposure during the pre-season, regular season, and spring practices from 2014-2019. All participating programs recorded incidence concussions and a subset (n=6) also measured head impact exposure. Analyses by time of year and session type indicated concussion rates and head impact exposure during all practice sessions and contact only practices were significantly higher in the spring and pre-season compared to the regular season (p's<0.05). Concussion rates during the spring season and pre-season were statistically similar. This investigation identified comparable concussion risk between the spring and pre-seasons, highlighting the need for targeted policy intervention to protect athlete health and safety.



Keywords: American football

Language: en