BACKGROUND: The objective of this systematic review is to investigate changes in the epidemiology of major trauma presentations during the implementation of movement restriction measures to manage the first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic.



METHODS: A systematic search in six databases, as well as a search of grey literature was performed from January 2020 to August 2021. Estimates were pooled using random-effects meta-analysis. The certainty of evidence was rated according to the GRADE approach. The review is reported using both PRISMA guideline and the MOOSE checklist.



RESULTS: In total, 35 studies involving 36,987 patients were included. The number of major trauma admissions overall decreased during social movement restrictions (-24%; p < 0.01; 95% CI [-0.31; -0.17]). A pooled analysis reported no evidence of a change in the severity of trauma admissions (OR:1.17; 95%CI [0.77, 1.79], I(2) = 77%). There was no evidence for a change in mortality during the COVID-19 period (OR:0.94, 95%CI [0.80,1.11], I(2) = 53%). There was a statistically significant reduction in motor vehicle trauma (OR:0.70; 95%CI [0.61, 0.81], I(2) = 91%) and a statistically significant increase in admissions due to firearms and gunshot wounds (OR:1.34; 95%CI [1.11, 1.61], I(2) = 73%) and suicide attempts and self-harm (OR:1.41; 95%CI [1.05, 1.89], I(2) = 39%).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Although evidence continues to emerge, this systematic review reports some decrease in absolute major trauma volume with unchanged severity and mortality during the first wave of COVID-19 movement restriction policies. Current evidence does not support the reallocation of highly specialised trauma professionals and trauma resources.



Registration PROSPERO ID CRD42020224827.



