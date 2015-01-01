|
Alcántara-López M, Castro M, Martínez-Pérez A, Fernández V, Negrón-Medina K, López-Soler C. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e889697.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to stop its advance have affected the entire population. Children living with difficulties or in vulnerable situations prior to the pandemic might have suffered an even greater impact. This present study examines the psychological impact of quarantine on children and adolescents exposed to intimate partner violence against their mothers. Participants were 185 mothers who reported 269 children, as well as 108 children who self-reported. An emotional and behavioral checklist was administered to both mothers and children throughout confinement.
Language: en