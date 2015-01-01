SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

恭久, 陽介. AIJ J. Technol. Des. 2022; 28(69): 852-857.

車道と歩道の間に線状配置されたボラードが歩行者に与える安心感に関する研究

10.3130/aijt.28.852

This study examined the sense of safety that bollard arrays give pedestrians. A total of 18 subjects experienced a virtual environment, including bollard arrays near the boundary between a sidewalk and a roadway. Participants had to adjust the bollard arrays' height to convey a sense of safety when the car passed by. In experiment 2, the subjects' eye height was intentionally manipulated by adjusting the floor of the VR space.

RESULTS suggest that the height of the reassuring bollard increased with the gap between bollards. Besides, the lower the eye height, the lower the height of the reassuring bollard.


Bollard; Eye height; Immersive virtual environment; Pedestrian movement; ボラード; 歩行者; 没入型仮想環境; 視点高さ

