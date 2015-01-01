|
恭久, 陽介. AIJ J. Technol. Des. 2022; 28(69): 852-857.
車道と歩道の間に線状配置されたボラードが歩行者に与える安心感に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Architectural Institute of Japan)
This study examined the sense of safety that bollard arrays give pedestrians. A total of 18 subjects experienced a virtual environment, including bollard arrays near the boundary between a sidewalk and a roadway. Participants had to adjust the bollard arrays' height to convey a sense of safety when the car passed by. In experiment 2, the subjects' eye height was intentionally manipulated by adjusting the floor of the VR space.
Language: ja
Bollard; Eye height; Immersive virtual environment; Pedestrian movement; ボラード; 歩行者; 没入型仮想環境; 視点高さ