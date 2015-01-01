Abstract

Analyzing speed mean and variance is vital to safety management in urban roadway networks. However, modeling speed mean and variance on structured roads could be influenced by the spatial effects, which are rarely addressed in the existing studies. The inadequacy may lead to biased conclusions when considering vehicle speed as a surrogate safety measure. The current study focuses on developing a Bayesian modeling approach with three types of spatial effects, i.e., spatial correlation, spatial heterogeneity, and spillover effect. To capture the spatial correlation, the study employs the intrinsic conditional autoregressive (ICAR) models, spatial lag models (SLM), and spatial error models (SEM). Spatial heterogeneity and spillover effect are considered by the random parameters approach and spatially lagged covariates (SLCs). Speed data are collected from the float cars running on 134 urban arterials in Chengdu, China. The results indicate that the random parameters ICAR model with SLCs (RPICAR-SLC) outperforms others in terms of goodness-of-fit, accuracy, and efficiency for modeling speed mean, while the random parameters ICAR model (RPICAR) is the best for modeling speed variance. Moreover, RPICAR-SLC and RPICAR models are beneficial to address spatial correlation of residuals, explaining the unobserved influence among the observations, and are less likely to cause biased or overestimated parameters. The study also discusses how traffic conditions, road characteristics, traffic management strategies, and facilities on roadway networks influence speed mean and variance. The findings highlight the importance of multi-type spatial effects on modeling speed mean and variance along the structured roadways.

Language: en