|
Citation
|
Wang M, Xu M, Sun L. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e413.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35729560
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a prevalent and notable problem in rural China, and the prevalence and severity of depression in rural areas are higher than the national norm. Several studies have found that loneliness and coping skills respectively mediated the relationship between child maltreatment and depression. However, few studies have examined the roles of loneliness and coping skills in child maltreatment and depression based on gender differences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; China; Rural; Loneliness; Child Maltreatment; Coping Skill; Mediation Models