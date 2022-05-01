Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is an increased risk of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture and subsequent ACL reconstruction in patients <18 years old due to their high levels of sporting participation.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess the rate and timing of return to play (RTP) in paediatric and adolescent patients following ACL reconstruction, and to compare the outcomes between those undergoing ACL reconstruction with bone patella tendon bone autograft (BTB) and hamstring tendon (HT) autograft. STUDY DESIGN: Level of Evidence: Level III; Retrospective Comparative Cohort Study.



METHODS: The institutional ACL registry was screened for patients <18 that had undergone a primary ACL reconstruction. Outcomes were analysed for patients undergoing either a BTB or HT autograft for rate and timing of return to play, functional outcomes and subsequent knee injuries. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS.



RESULTS: 358 (BTB; 253, HT; 105) patients were followed up for 24-months (95% follow up). 86 athletes (27 BTB; 59 HT) were aged 13-15 years old with no significant difference in RTP rate or timing between graft types, however, there was a difference in ipsilateral re-ruptures (10.2% HT vs 0% BTB p = 0.03). 272 athletes (226 BTB; 46 HT) were aged 16-18 years old with no significant difference in RTP rate or timing between graft types, or ipsilateral re-ruptures (8.7% HT vs 2.7% BTB p = 0.07). Concurrent ligament, meniscal or chondral injuries found at the time was treated as necessary.



CONCLUSION: Paediatric and adolescent patients undergoing ACL reconstruction with either BTB or HT had high rates of return to play. This was seen in both subgroups with 13-15-year-olds mostly receiving a HT graft repair and 16-18-year-olds mainly receiving a BTB repair. A moderate re-rupture rate was seen at 24-months. However longer follow up is needed to truly see the long-term impact of such an injury at such a young age.

