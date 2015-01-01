Abstract

AIM: To assess the current state of knowledge around sport-related concussion (SRC) guidelines and management among primary care doctors in New Zealand.



METHODS: An online, self-administered, 21-item multi-choice questionnaire targeted at general practitioners and urgent care doctors in New Zealand was used. Main outcome measures were knowledge and management of patients with SRC through to return-to-sport.



RESULTS: There were 230 total valid responses. Over half had no knowledge of the Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport, and only 43% used the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) routinely. Fifty-eight percent would prefer to have a screening tool integrated into their patient management software. Most reported using appropriate management strategies for patients with concussion and recognised the potential benefit of relative cognitive and physical rest. There was low utilisation of referral pathways to allied health practitioners and specialist concussion services. Half (53%) felt confident in managing a patient with SRC and 46% felt comfortable managing return-to-sport.



CONCLUSION: Primary care doctors have good knowledge of SRC but are not as confident managing return-to-sport. Further education opportunities were identified. Development of concussion tools adapted for use in primary care, integrated with patient management software and that support pathways to optimise patient recovery are recommended.

Language: en