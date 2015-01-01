Abstract

In the study of child-to-parent violence (CPV), the perspective of the victimized aggressor has not been analyzed in depth, and the impact of different contexts of victimization even less so. The aim of this study was to examine the unique and additive effects of family victimization (direct and vicarious) and school victimization (bullying and cyberbullying) on predicting CPV toward fathers and mothers. The sample included 3,142 adolescents aged 12-18 years (M (age) = 14.32) from schools in southern Spain. The participants completed the Child-to-Parent Violence Questionnaire adolescent version, the Violence Exposure Scale, and the European Bullying/Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaires. The findings showed that independently, both family and school victimization predicted CPV, with direct family victimization being the best predictor, and that jointly, contributed to a significant improvement in prediction, explaining approximately 20% of CPV. Furthermore, a correspondence was found between the type of violence experienced and the type of violence perpetrated. It is necessary to study the profile of the victimized aggressor in CPV in order to design interventions adapted to the specific needs of this profile.

