Citation
Gu Y, Chao X. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e159.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35733225
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Labor values are important components of the individual value system and considered to be among the most important values of an individual, especially in China. In studies of values, childhood maltreatment is considered to have an important influence on the formation of individual values. However, there is no previous research about the relationship between childhood maltreatment and labor values. The mechanism of childhood maltreatment on labor values is not clear and requires further study.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Labor values; Moral competence; Prosocial normative tendency