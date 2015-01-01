|
Washburn T, Diener ML, Curtis DS, Wright CA. Glob. Health Action 2022; 15(1): e2074784.
(Copyright © 2022, Centre for Global Health Research (CGH) at Umeå University, Sweden, Publisher Co-Action Publishing)
35730610
BACKGROUND: Modern slavery is a complex global health problem that includes forced labor exploitation. An ecological systems perspective is needed to understand how contextual upstream and midstream factors contribute to labor exploitation, and how disruptive societal challenges, such as infectious disease pandemics, may exacerbate established pathways leading to exploitation. Accumulation of familial and societal risk factors likely heightens vulnerability; for instance, economic precarity for an individual interacts with poor livelihood options and lack of social welfare supports increasing their likelihood of accepting exploitative labor. However, few frameworks exist that account for the accumulation of and interdependence between risk factors at different levels and across contexts.
Humans; public health; Human trafficking; Pandemics; *COVID-19; *Enslavement; Africa South of the Sahara; causal pathways; ecological systems theory; root causes; Social Problems