Citation
Cho S, Park I. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35730545
Abstract
This study hypothesizes that self-control and opportunity variables affect heterogeneity in developmental trajectories of bullying victimization. Using data from a follow-up study of 2,351 Korean adolescents, the study incorporates a latent class growth analysis approach to identify subgroups, each with a unique pattern of the trajectories. The model yields three subgroups of bullying victims: the early-onset and decreaser, the increaser and late-peak, and the normative groups.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying victimization; developmental trajectories; latent class growth analysis; low self-control; social guardianship