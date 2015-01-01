Abstract

The public's awareness of pollution in cities is growing. The decrease of carbon dioxide emissions from the use of fossil-fuel-powered cars stands out among the different viable alternatives. To this purpose, more sustainable options, such as carsharing fleets, could be used to replace private automobiles and other services such as taxis. This type of vehicle, which is usually electric, is becoming more common in cities, providing a green mobility option. In this research, we use multi-agent simulations to examine the efficiency of the current taxi fleet in Valencia. After that, we evaluate various carsharing fleet arrangements. Our findings demonstrate the possibility for a mix of the two types of fleets to meet present demand while also improving the city's sustainability.

