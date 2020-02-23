Abstract

The COVID-19 outbreak affected mental health globally. One of the major concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic was increased incidence of risky behaviors including alcohol consumption. This study evaluates the trend of alcohol poisoning in Loghman-Hakim Hospital (LHH), the main referral center of poisoning in Tehran, during the 2-year period from 1 year prior to 1 year after the onset (February 23rd, 2020) of the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran. All patients admitted with alcohol intoxication from February 23rd, 2019 to February 22nd, 2021 were evaluated and patient data extracted from LHH electronic hospital records. Alcohols were categorized as toxic (methyl alcohol) and non-toxic (ethyl alcohol). Of 2483 patients admitted, 796/14,493 (5.49%) and 1687/13,883 (12.15%) had been hospitalized before and after the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran, respectively. In total, 140 patients did not survive, of whom 131 (93.6%) were confirmed to have methanol intoxication. Mortality was significantly higher during the outbreak (127 vs 13; P < 0.001; OR: 4.90; CI 95%: 2.75 to 8.73). Among the patients, 503 were younger than age 20. Trend of alcohol intoxication showed increases in children (57 vs 17) and adolescents (246 vs 183) when compared before and after the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak. A total of 955 patients were diagnosed with methanol toxicity which occurred more frequently during the COVID-19 era (877 vs 78; P < 0.001; OR: 10.00; CI 95%: 7.75 to12.82). Interrupted time series analysis (April 2016-February 2021) showed that in the first month of the COVID-19 epidemic (March 2020), there was a significant increase in the alcohol intoxication rate by 13.76% (P < 0.02, CI = [2.42-24.91]). The trend of alcohol intoxication as well as resulting mortality increased in all age groups during the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran, indicating urgent need for the prevention of high-risk alcohol use as well as improved treatment.

