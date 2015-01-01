Abstract

Public health-oriented frameworks for cannabis use of control, including legalization, are evolving. Most frameworks aim to reduce cannabis-related health harms that materialize among users; there has been comparably limited focus on cannabis-related "harm-to-others". A longstanding issue for other psychoactive substances, and increasingly recognized form of cannabis-related harm-to-others involves violence/aggression. We briefly review relevant epidemiological and psycho-behavioral data related to cannabis-related violence and aggression, and discuss intervention prospects. Systematic review and other study data show a moderately positive association between cannabis use and perpetration of physical (including intimate-partner) violence, for example involving assault, aggression, and fighting; this risk may be further elevated by intensive use patterns. Such harms may involve injuries/deaths and contribute to the cannabis-related burden of disease. Within the contexts of public health-oriented frameworks for cannabis control, greater awareness and targeted interventions regarding the risk for exposure to violence related to cannabis use should be promoted in addition to protections for users' health.

