SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tolles J, Beiling M, Schreiber MA, Del Junco DJ, McMullan JT, Guyette FX, Wang H, Jansen JO, Meurer WJ, Mainali S, Yadav K, Lewis RJ. Transfusion 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/trf.16957

PMID

35732508

Abstract

[The publisher has not provided an abstract for this article.]


Language: en

Keywords

medical ethics; hemorrhagic shock; adaptive trials; clinical trial design; exception from informed consent; platform trials; trauma resuscitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print