Abstract

BACKGROUND: Oil and gas extraction (OGE) workers in the United States experience high fatality rates, with motor vehicle crashes the leading cause of death. Land-based OGE workers drive frequently to remote and temporary worksites. Limited information is available on factors that may influence crash risk for this workforce.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of 500 land-based OGE workers examined work schedules and hours, commuting, sleep, employer policies, and their relationship to potentially harmful events while driving.



RESULTS: Over 60% of participants worked 12 or more hours per day. The mean daily roundtrip commuting time was 1.82 h. Longer daily commutes, nonstandard work schedules, less sleep on workdays, and lack of employer policies were associated with one or more risky driving-related outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation and evaluation of OGE employer policies and programs to limit long work hours, reduce long daily commutes, promote sufficient sleep, and reduce drowsy driving among U.S. OGE workers are needed.

