|
Citation
|
Hagan-Haynes K, Ramirez-Cardenas A, Wingate KC, Pratt S, Ridl S, Schmick E, Snawder J, Dalsey E, Hale C. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35735247
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Oil and gas extraction (OGE) workers in the United States experience high fatality rates, with motor vehicle crashes the leading cause of death. Land-based OGE workers drive frequently to remote and temporary worksites. Limited information is available on factors that may influence crash risk for this workforce.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fatigue; drowsy driving; commuting; employer safety policies; long work hours