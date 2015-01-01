Abstract

Regulation disorders are defined according to current guidelines and classification systems as disorders in the interaction between infants and their parents, being characterized by a symptomatic triad that includes aspects of the child, parental characteristics and parent-child interaction. This disorder may generate family imbalance and in the long term to be a risk factor for internalizing and externalizing disorders, as well as child abuse. The proposed management includes working with the family system, anticipating its appearance, considering the parental conditions. When faced with a regulation disorder, the focus should always be on the symptomatic triad. Parents or caregivers of children with regulation disorders need guidance to improve their sensitivity and reactions to the demands of their children during the first year and thus break the trajectory of the development of these disorders and reduce their own stress to achieve a successful intuitive parenting. A narrative-descriptive review of the disorder, its causal associations, consequences and treatment guidelines in light of current knowledge is presented.

Language: es