Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the characteristics of the New Zealand child injury prevention workforce and the organisations they represent.



METHODS: Representatives of organisations on the Safekids Aotearoa database were invited to complete an online survey. The standardised questionnaire asked for information about injury prevention focus and expertise, communication preferences and information access.



RESULTS: Of 196 respondents, the majority were female and identified as New Zealand European. For only a small proportion of respondents, child injury prevention is the main focus of their role. The key sources of child injury data and injury prevention information identified was Safekids Aotearoa, followed by the Ministry of Health. Respondents indicated that they would like to receive information on new research, training opportunities and upcoming events, and information from other organisations.



CONCLUSIONS: Males and people of Pacific and Asian ethnicity are under-represented in the New Zealand child injury prevention workforce in New Zealand. The low engagement of the sector with Māori authorities is of concern, given the inequities in rates of child injury that exist.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: There is a need to conduct a wider and more regular audit of the child injury prevention sector to determine its composition and identify areas of concern.

Language: en