Fathizadeh S, Karimy M, Tavousi M, Zamani-Alavijeh F. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1245.
35739485
BACKGROUND: School transportation (ST) crashes are associated with serious adverse consequences, particularly for students in developing countries. High-risk behaviors (HRBs) of ST drivers are a major factor contributing to ST crashes. This study aimed at exploring the facilitators and barriers to HRBs among ST drivers.
Drivers; Safety; Barriers; Facilitators; High-risk behaviors; School transportation