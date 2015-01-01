|
Citation
|
Davis GA, Rausa VC, Babl FE, Davies K, Takagi M, Crichton A, McKinlay A, Anderson N, Hearps SJ, Clarke C, Pugh R, Dunne K, Barnett P, Anderson V. Concussion 2022; 7(1): CNC97.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35733949
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To pilot a modification of the Post Concussion Symptom Inventory, the Melbourne Paediatric Concussion Scale (MPCS) and examine its clinical utility. MATERIALS & METHODS: A total of 40 families of concussed children, aged 8-18 years, were recruited from the emergency department. Parent responses to the MPCS in the emergency department and 2-weeks post injury determined child symptomatic status. Association between MPCS symptom endorsement and symptomatic group status was examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pediatric; assessment; concussion; post concussion symptoms