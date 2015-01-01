Abstract

AIMS: To investigate nurses' perceptions of support after incidences of Workplace Violence.



BACKGROUND: Nurses experience workplace violence daily. Adequate support following incidents of violence can reduce adverse impacts. Current support systems for coping with workplace violence are lacking.



METHODS: Focus group interviews were conducted with 23 nurses working in a regional Queensland Hospital. Qualitative data was transcribed and thematically analysed to determine themes. The consolidated criteria for reporting qualitative research COREQ research reporting checklist was followed.



FINDINGS: The primary source of support after a violent incident was from other nurses. Support was needed immediately to empower nurses to be able to continue their caring role. Often the support was not provided nor were nurses aware of the support services available. While personal family and friends were a valuable support, most nurses were reluctant to disclose their experiences to protect them.



CONCLUSIONS: This paper discusses nurses' experience of support following violence incidents at work as part of findings from a more extensive study that explored the perceptions of nurses regarding violence, strategies and support in a regional Queensland Hospital. Hospital support following a violent incident was perceived as inadequate and nurses felt unsupported immediately following an incident.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: After an incidence of workplace violence, appropriate effective support, may mitigate the enduring impacts of experiencing violence. There is the need for hospital management to provide effective support services and improve staff awareness of available support services.

Language: en