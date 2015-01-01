Abstract

Falls have a considerable impact on the functional prognosis of older adults. The main focus of this multicenter, retrospective, observational study was to examine the prevalence of falls in Spanish people aged 65-80 years still living at home. The secondary aims included examining the overall sociodemographic and clinical variables associated with a history of falls and then stratifying these findings by sex. We also aimed to determine the differences between sexes with regard to the history and consequences of falls and to evaluate associations between fall history and functional performance tests. The 747 older adults had all participated in the otago exercise program, which is a progressive home program of strength, balance, and endurance exercises. They were recruited by nurses in 21 primary care centers in 10 Spanish provinces between September 2017 to December 2018. The participants' mean age was 72.2 (SD: 4.3) years, and 67% were women. We recorded sociodemographic and clinical variables, functional performance test results, and any falls and/or injuries in the last 12 months. We found that 32% had fallen, 36% of those had fallen more than once, and 48% had sustained injuries when they fell. The bivariate analysis showed that women had more than twice the odds of falling than men and that living alone and being obese or overweight increased the odds of a fall, although living alone was not associated with falls in the multivariable analysis. Our results could guide the development of risk-specific fall prevention programs to prevent disabilities in older people.

